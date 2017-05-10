BD to be made high middle-income country by 2030 : Khaleda

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Wednesday said her party wants to turn Bangladesh into a modern and democratic high middle-income country by 2030 with per capita income of US$ 5000, reports UNB.

“BNP wants to transform Bangladesh by 2030 into a modern and democratic high-middle income country. Within this period, the per capita income shall be upgraded to US$5000,” she said.

Khaleda made the remarks while unveiling her party’s 256-point Vision-2030 at a crowded press conference at a city hotel.

To achieve the goal, Khaleda said, BNP will adopt creative and intelligent initiatives to boost the annual growth rate to a double-digit figure.

She also promised to balance the Prime Minister’s executive power through a constitutional amendment if her party returns to power.

The BNP chief said her party wants to build a happy, prosperous, modern and self-respecting nation.

Mentioning that the existing constitutional order vests all the executive powers of the republic unilaterally in the hands of the Prime Minister, she said this system is completely inconsistent with the recognised form of parliamentary system.

“Experience of the recent time made the country’s people to deeply realise that the monolithic executive authority of the Prime Minister has created an authoritarian dictatorship with a parliamentary façade. In order to bring an end to this situation, the executive power of the republic shall be balanced through appropriate constitutional amendment,” said the BNP chief.

As part of the reforms of the constitutional arrangement, she said, it will be examined whether an upper house of the Jatiya Sangsad can be established keeping the existing unitary character and structure of the constitution intact.

“BNP firmly believes that people should be there at the central stage of all national development. BNP has complied Vision 2030 to achieve the objectives of making Bangladesh a happy, prosperous, modern and self-respecting nation through uprooting the obstacles that thwart people’s genius efforts into enthusiasm and initiative,” she added.

Khaleda further said, “BNP aims to build a tolerant human, peace-loving, people’s welfare-oriented, social and economic justice-driven democratic and prosperous society ensuring participatory role of people belonging to all faiths, ethnic nationalities and upholding their thoughts, hopes and aspirations.”

She said her party is committed to building a liberal democratic society wherein freedom of expression and rights of citizens upholding national interest shall be protected.

She promised that her party will repeal the Special Powers Act-1974.

Khaleda said BNP wants to bring an end to political and social divisions in the country by uniting the spirit of Bangladeshi nationalism.