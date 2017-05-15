BD expresses concern over launching of ballistic missile by North Korea

DHAKA : Bangladesh yesterday expressed deep concern over launching of ballistic missile by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday, reports BSS.

“By launching of the missile, DPRK has violated its obligation under the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” a foreign ministry statement issued yesterday said.

In the statement, Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace and stability and urged North Korea to refrain from any activity which can potentially escalate tension in the region and beyond.