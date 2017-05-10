BD to explore energy, urban dev cooperation with Sweden

DHAKA : State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, now on a three-day visit to Sweden, will hold a series of discussions the refocusing on energy and sustainable urban development, reports UNB.

He is leading a delegation of 11 officials to Sweden at the invitation of Sweden’s Minister for Policy Coordination and Energy, Ibrahim Baylan.

The delegation will have meetings with stakeholders on the fields of waste-to-energy, renewable energy, transmission and distribution and efficient energy solutions, according to the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka.

Sweden offers various solutions to these fields as well as sustainable urban development which could be interest for Bangladesh.

During the three-day visit that beganon Wednesday, Nasrulwill hold talks to his Swedish counterpart, Swedish officials and companies with a view to sharing insights and experience in policy and technical solutions in the field of energy.

Members of the delegation include Dr Salina Hayat Ivy, major of Narayanganj City Corporation, Masum-Al-Beruni, managing director of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd, Md Shafique Uddin, managing director of West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL), Siddique Zobair of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), and Brigadier General Md Shahid Sarwar (Retd), managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd.