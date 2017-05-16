BD can become growth engine for entire sub-region: India Shringla sees immense political will on both sides to grow ties

DHAKA : Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said Bangladesh has the potential to become the engine of growth for the entire sub-region, reports UNB.

“Connectivity has been an important focus of our (Bangladesh-India) relationship,” he said while addressing a conference on ‘Beyond Summitries: The recent successful visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India’ organised by Bangladesh Heritage Foundation in the city.

The High Commissioner said there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.

He said India is a committed development partner of Bangladesh and they have so far pledged US$ 8 billion in concessional financing to Bangladesh.

During the visit, US$ 5 billion dollars was pledged in concessional financing in addition to the earlier $3 billion in the first and second Lines of Credit.

“This is the largest amount of credit India has committed to any single country which demonstrates that we value our relationship with Bangladesh and accord it the highest priority,” said Shringla adding the strength and soul of Bangladesh-India bilateral relationship is in the strong people-to-people contacts. “A liberalized visa policy and a number of measures to ease access to Indian visa for Bangladesh nationals have boosted the movement of Bangladesh nationals to India who now constitute the largest number of foreign tourists to India,” he said.

The 4th railway link (of the erstwhile six railway linkages) between Radhikapur and Birol was inaugurated by the two Prime Ministers. By 2018, work on three more railway links will be completed, Shringla said. The Maitree Express which connects Dhaka and Kolkata has become a fully air-conditioned passenger service and its frequency increased to four times a week and from August this year, it will become an end-to-end-service significantly reducing the journey time between the two cities, he said.

The High Commissioner said a new Maitree express connecting Khulna and Kolkata is also in the pipeline with the trial run for the same having been concluded.

“To facilitate passenger movement, a new bus service between Khulna and Kolkata has been launched in addition to the links between Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala; and Dhaka-Shillong-Guwahati.”

Shringla observed that the potential of inland waterways for movement of goods and people is relatively untapped.