Bankers attend ICC Austria Global Trade Finance Programme in Vienna

ICC Bangladesh arranged participation of 41 bankers from 17 commercial banks at ICC Austria Global Trade Finance Week which was recently held in Vienna. The three-day event was also attended by more than 200 bankers from EU countries to discuss on issues related to letters of credit, bank guarantees and credit risks, a press release said.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman was the Chief Guest at the concluding session of the 11th Global Conference on Letters of Credit, International Trade Finance Week, Vienna. He mentioned that Bangladesh needs to enhance its capacity and efficiency in the banking sector on a priority basis as the country is now 41st largest economy in the world with a GDP of US$270 billion growing at 7.2% per annum. Merchandise Export is US$40 billion and Merchandise Import is US$ 43 Billion and both are growing at a healthy rate as depicted by the GDP growth. ICC Bangladesh has arranged jointly with ICC Austria the event in Vienna for the bankers as EU is the largest export destination for the garment industry, Mahbubur Rahman said. ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali and Helal Ahmed Chaudhury, Former Managing Director of Pubali Bank and Member of ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission were invited as speakers by ICC Austria to deliberate Risk Management and Corporate Governance and Challenges of Correspondent Banking Relationship for Banks respectively. ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman also attended and briefed the participants about the activities of ICC Bangladesh. He also proposed to arrange a similar event jointly with ICC Austria in Bangladesh early next year.

The delegation include Md. Hashem Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Amin Uddin Ahmed and Tariqul Islam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors, Sonali Bank Limited, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director, EXIM Bank Limited, Md. Abdul Hye, Director (Commercial), BCIC, faculty member of BIBM among others.