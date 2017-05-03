Bangladeshi businesses invited to join ‘Textiles India 2017’ in Gujarat

DHAKA, – Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) of India has invited Bangladeshi businessmen to participate in “Textiles India 2017” beginning on June 30 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat in India, reports BSS.

A SRTEPC delegation comprising its chairman and vice-chairman invited the Bangladeshi businessmen at a meeting in the city yesterday (Tuesday) , said an Indian High Commission press release here.

Leaders of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) attended the meeting.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, which will continue till July 2

It will be a mega trade event for the textiles and handicraft sectors, and will showcase the entire range of Indian textile products from ‘Farm to Fiber to Fabric to Fashion’, the release said.

Textiles India 2017 will also provide an opportunity to the participants to hold B2B meetings with around 2500 international buyers, international and Indian exhibitors, and 15000 Indian buyers.

Over 33 round-tables will also be held on the issues of concern for the various segments of textiles and handicrafts on the second day with prominent international speakers and industry leaders.

The three day event will also include global conferences on the last day with six different themes related to the textiles sector, the release added.