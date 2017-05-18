Bangladesh will face Ireland today

DHAKA : After sharing the points in the Walton Tri-Nation Series opener, Bangladesh again will play host Ireland at Malahide, Dublin on Friday, reports UNB.

Both, Bangladesh and Ireland must look forward to their maiden win in the series when they will take each other at 3:45pm (Bangladesh time).

The Tigers are in the 2nd slot by virtue of more run rate while Ireland side running in the bottom, both side remained winless playing out two matches each.

Bangladesh conceded a four-wicket defeat against the topper New Zealand in their 2nd match on Wednesday. New Zealand started their campaign with a 51-run win against Ireland on May 14.

If, Bangladesh could manage wins in the next two matches and New Zealand loss the both, there will be a chance for the Tigers to clinch the series.