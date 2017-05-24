Bangladesh has Taka 8000-crore mango market in world : expert

DHAKA : Bangladesh has huge potentialities in exporting mangos as the country has a huge market of about Taka 8000 crore for this summer fruit, said an expert at a dialogue in the city yesterday, reports BSS.

“Bangladesh is the seventh largest mango producing country in the world. To produce safe and quality mangoes, ‘global agriculture practice’, ‘good agricultural practice’ and ‘good handling practice’ should be followed,” said Dr Abdur Rahim, professor of horticulture at Bangladesh Agriculture University, in a keynote paper at the dialogue.

DCCI and USAID’s Agricultural Value Chains (AVC) Project jointly organized the national dialogue on “Enabling Policy Environment for Safe Mango Marketing” at DCCI auditorium in the city.

Dr. Abdur Rahim said formalin is not used for ripening mango because it is neither a ripening agent nor a storage agent.

About the use of calcium carbide for ripening mangoes, he said it is harmful for human body and it is strictly prohibited in Bangladesh. Speaking as chief guest at the dialogue, Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary Munshi Shafiul Haque said the government has increased its monitoring tools to ensure safe food for the people.

“The government is providing all sorts of supports to the mango growers as a result Shatkhira district has become another mango hub after Rajshahi,” he added.