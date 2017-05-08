Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Bill, 2017 passed in JS

SANGSAD BHABAN : The Jatiya Sangsad yesterday passed the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Bill, 2017 for continuing research in the agriculture sector to boost production, reports BSS.

With the passage of this bill, the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Ordinance, 1976 would be scrapped. Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury piloted the bill in the House, which was later passed in voice votes. According to the bill, the institute would be a statutory body and its head office would remain in Joydevpur, Gazipur.

However, the institute would be able to set up its regional center and sub-regional center at any places across the country following prior approval of the government.

The major activities of the institute would be formation and implementation of policy framework on agricultural development, formation of work plan of the institution, carrying out research, setting up infrastructures, innovating stress tolerant and high yielding variety (HYV) of crops and supply of HYV crop seeds among the farmers.

Besides, the institute will have a board with one director general as its chairman. .

Piloting the bill, Matia Chowdhury said Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) is the country’s lone largest institute engaged in conducting research on crops. It has carried out development works and research programmes on at least 206 crops. She said that BARI had already innovated 923 technologies in agri-sector including releasing of 471 high yielding varieties of different crops and as a result crops production in the country had increased significantly.

Earlier, the Agriculture Minister placed Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Bill, 2017 aimed at boosting rice production in the country and innovating developed and HYV rice through conducting research. The bill was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee of the ministry of agriculture for scrutiny and report back in the House by the 15 working days. Following passage of the bill, the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Act 1973 would be scrapped.