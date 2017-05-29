Bangabandhu Satellite to be launched by Dec, reiterates Tarana

DHAKA : State Minister for Posts and Communications Tarana Halim reiterated on Monday Bangabandhu Sattelite-1, the country’s first-ever satellite project, will be launched by the first week or the last week of December this year, reports UNB.

“Bangabandhu Sattelite-1 will be launched from Florida in the US,” she said while briefing reporters at the secretariat on his recent tour of France to see the satellite construction site.

The junior minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the launching programme from Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

She said the construction work on the satellite is going on in full swing, and the works on two ground stations in Gazipur and Betbunia are also in progress. There are still some unfinished works, including antenna connection and solar rating, which will be completed before December, she added.

A delegation, led by the State Minister, went to the satellite construction site on May 20 and returned home on May 25. The work on Bangabandhu Sattelite-1 is going on under the facility of Thales Alenia Space of Cannes and Toulouse of France.

Thales Alenia Space is in charge of the design, production, testing and the delivery in orbit of the satellite.

Bangabandhu Sattelite -1 is a satellite telecommunications system, comprising a satellite and the complete ground segment (control, mission and user segments).