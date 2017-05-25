Banani rape case : Nayeem brought to court after remand

DHAKA : Nayeem Ashraf, one of the accused in a case filed over rape of two private university girls in a Banani hotel, was brought to a court here on Thursday, reports UNB.

Nayeem was brought to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court on completion of his 7-day remand period.

He was arrested from Munshiganj on May 17.

The two university girls were raped at the Rainree Dhaka hotel in Banani of the capital on March 28 last.