Banani rape case : Court asks to submit probe report June 19

DHAKA : The court here on Monday fixed June 19 as the date to submit the probe report of a case filed over the alleged rape of two private university students in Banani, reports UNB.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Delwar Hossain passed the order.

Earlier on May 8, the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered Banani police to submit the probe report by May 29.

The two university girls were allegedly raped at Raintree Hotel in Banani of the capital on March 28 last.

One of the “rape” victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people – Shafat Ahmed, Sadman Sakif, Nayeem Ashraf, Billal and Shafat’s bodyguard.