Banani Rape accused Nayeem put on 7-day remand

DHAKA : A court here on Thursday placed Nayeem Ashraf, one of the accused in a case filed over the rape of two private university girls in a Banani hotel in the city, on a 7-day remand, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate S M Masud Jaman passed the order when Ismat Ara Ame, inspector of the Victim Support Centre, produced Nayeem before court seeking a 10-day remand.

The court also rejected a bail petition submitted by his lawyer Khairul Islam Liton.

Earlier, police arrested Nayeem from Louhaganj upazila of Munshiganj district on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Monday, a team of Rapid Action Battalion-10 picked up Billal, driver of Banani rape case prime accused Shafat Ahmed, from Ibrahim Hotel on Nawabpur Road in old Dhaka while DB police arrested gunman Rahmat along with a shotgun and 10 bullets from Gulshan area in the city.

Police arrested Shafat and Shadman Sakif from Sylhet on May 11. The two university girls were raped at Rainree Hotel on March 28 last. One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people.