BAB donates Tk 136.20cr to 3 orgs dedicated to social welfare

DHAKA : Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) on Monday donated Tk 136.20 crore to three organisations dedicated to social welfare, education and autistic people, reports UNB

The three organisations are Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, PM’s Education Assistance Trust Fund and Suchana Foundation, an organisation led by PM’s daughter Saima Wazed, dedicated to the autistic people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the donation cheques from the representatives of 37 banks at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Army Chief General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq, FBBCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, BAB President Nazrul Islam Majumder and chairmen and senior officials of the banks were present.

The BAB donated Tk 57.45 crore for the Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust while Tk 50.25 crore for the PM’s Education Assistance Trust Fund and Tk 28.50 crore for Suchana Foundation.

Islami Bank has given the highest Tk 15 crore followed by National Bank with Tk 6 crore. Nine banks have provided Tk 5 crore each and other commercial banks Tk 4 crore each.

The BAB President greeted the Prime Minister with a bouquet of 37 roses on behalf of the 37 banks.

The Prime Minister said the government always gives utmost importance to the education sector and wants to advance the sector further. “Education is the only tool to make the country free from poverty and hunger. We want to ensure that the country’s students complete their education properly.”

She said the government will do everything for the country’s welfare with its own resource. “We want to involve everyone in the social safety net programme and grants in the social safety net contribute a lot.”

Hasina said apart from government’s various initiatives, there is a fund called PM’s Education Assistance Trust Fund for ensuring education for all. “We’re helping students up to PhD level,” she said.

About Suchana Foundation which is dedicated to the autistic children, she said Saima founded the organisation to create awareness among people.