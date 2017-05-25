ASI among 6 killed in Gopalganj road crash

GOPALGANJ : At least six people, including a policeman, were killed as a microbus hit a human hauler on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Chechaniakandi in Sadar upazila on Thursday noon, reports UNB.

Five of the deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, assistant sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station, Azad Sheikh, 26, son of Altaf Sheikh of East Miapara area and Mujahid Molla, 35, son of Abul Kashem Mollah of Char Gobra village of Sadar upazila, Kulsum, 25, and Sumaiya, 17.

Injured Lipon Sardar, 25, was admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital.

Officer-in-charge of sadar Police Station Md Selim Reza said the microbus hit the human hauler as its driver lost control over the steering after its front wheel got punctured around 12 pm, leaving two people, including the policeman, dead on the spot and four others injured, he said.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared two of them dead, he added.

Later, two injured women succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon, said assistant director of Gopalganj General Hospital Dr Choudhury Faridul Islam.