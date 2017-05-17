Apan Jewellers owner, Raintree Hotel lawyer appear before CIID

DHAKA : The owner of Apan Jewellers and his two brothers and a lawyer of Raintree Hotel authorities appeared before the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Dildar Ahmed, owner of Apan Jewellers and his two brothers – Dulzar Ahmed and Azad Ahmed Shohag – and a lawyer Jahangir Kabir appointed by the Raintree Hotel authorities entered at the CIID office at Kakrail around 11:30am, said a source at the customs intelligence.