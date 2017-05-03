Amitabh Bachchan sings Ganesh aarti for Sarkar 3

Amitabh Bachchan has crooned Ganesh aarti for Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. The song starts with a shloka and then moves on to the aarti, reports Hindustan Times.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has crooned for Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. Amitabh reprises his role of Subhash Nagre in the third film in the Sarkar franchise.

Sarkar was said to be based on The Godfather and inspired by Shiv Sena’s late founder Bal Thackeray. Sharing the video on his Twitter timeline, Amitabh wrote, “The Ganesh Aarti sung by me for SARKAR 3 .. the aarti perhaps one of the most powerful and divine!” With his baritone, the song carries the gravity of a powerful man offering his respects to the elephant God. The video is a montage of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations and an action packed blood bath. In a stark reminder to Amitabh’s 1990 film Agneepath, the new song ends with goons opening fire at the Ganesh procession being held at a sea-shore.

Sarkar 3 is the third part of the Sarkar franchise and is scheduled to release on May 12.

The first instalment of the franchise was titled Sarkar, which released on July 1, 2005. It was followed by the release of Sarkar Raj on June 6, 2008.