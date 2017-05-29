Amici curiae continue giving opinions on 16th amendment

DHAKA : Amici curiae have been continuing to give opinions about the 16th amendment to the Constitution that empowered the Jatiya Sangsad to remove judges for incapacity or misbehavior, reports UNB.

Hearing on the appeal by the state against the High Court verdict that declared the 16th amendment to the Constitution illegal was held yesterday for the ninth day at the Appellate Division full-bench headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

Amici curiae (friends of the court) Dr Kamal Hossain, Barrister AF Hasan Arif, and Advocate Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan gave their opinions on the 16th amendments before the court yesterday. Earlier, Barrister Amirul Islam, Barrister Rokonuddin Mahmud, Justice (rtd) TH Khan, and Afzal H Khan gave their opinions as Amici curiae to this end. On February 8, the apex court appointed 12 senior jurists as amici curiae to give their opinions during the hearing on the matter.

The 12 amici curiae are – Dr Kamal Hossain, Justice (rtd) TH Khan, Barrister Amirul Islam, Barrister AF Hasan Arif, Barrister Ajmalul Hossain, Barrister Rafiqul Haque, Barrister Shafique Ahmed, Advocate Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan, Barrister Rokonuddin Mahmud, Barrister MI Farooqui, Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Fida M Kamal.

The High Court on August 11, 2016, released the full text of the 165-page verdict that declared illegal and unconstitutional the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, which had allowed the parliament to remove Supreme Court judges on grounds of incapacity or misconduct.

A three-member High Court bench led by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict by majority on May 5, 2016. The two other judges are Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal.