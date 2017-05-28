AL sinking into quicksand: BNP

DHAKA : BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Sunday said the fall of the current government is a must as it is sinking into quicksand getting isolated from people, reports UNB.

“The government is filing false cases against BNP leaders and activists, and arresting them in those cases. It’s (govt) sinking into quicksand. The more it’ll move, the faster it’ll sink,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a human-chain programme arranged by Dhaka south city unit BNP in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the release of its leaders arrested by police recently.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, warned the government that it will neither be able to suppress BNP nor escape from its fall.

Criticising the government for what he said its repressive acts, the BNP leader said it is regrettable that a party like Awami League wants to hang onto power with repressive acts forgetting its history.

“All Awami League leaders, except Amena Begum, were arrested in 1969 by the then Pakistan government. But, it couldn’t resist Awami League, and finally suffered a defeat. Awami League also won’t be able to cling to power by implicating BNP leaders and activists in false cases,” he observed.

Mentioning that there is no alternative to waging a movement to oust the current regime, Nazrul asked his party colleagues to get ready for the agitation. “Wait for the call of our leader (Khaleda Zia) for the movement. We must take to the streets spontaneously whenever she asks us to do so.”

He demanded the government immediately release all BNP leaders and activists, including its vice chairman Barkatullah Bulu and joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon.