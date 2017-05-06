AL leaders will be killed if BNP-Jamaat comes to power: Qamrul

DHAKA : Food Minister Advocate Md. Qamrul Islam yesterday said the honest and dedicated Awami League leaders would be killed if the BNP-Jammat comes to power again, reports BSS.

“BNP is misguiding people in the name of formulating the Vision-2030 to come to power again,” he said while addressing a memorial meeting on Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master at Jatiya Press Club here.

The Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Smrti Parishad organized the meeting marking the 13th death anniversary of veteran freedom fighter and labour leader.

Prime Minister’s media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury spoke as main speaker the discussion titled ‘people representatives role to make a society free from terrorism and militancy’.

General Secretary of the parishad Ataur Rahman presented the key note paper with its president Advocate Abdul Baten in the chair.

Gazipur district council chairman and AL leader Aktaruzzaman, Jatiya Press Club vice president Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, advisory editor of the Daily Bartaman Swapan Kumar Saha and former lawmaker and district Muktijoddha Commander Kazi Mozammel Haq took part in the discussion.

The food minister said, Ahsan Ullah Master, a popular workers leader and emerged as a leader from grassroots level, was killed by BNP-Jammat terrorists while he was working for wellbeing of the nation. “The countrymen would never forget the late leader’s contribution,” he added.