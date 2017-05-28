AL leader killed in Faridpur factional clash

FARIDPUR : A local leader of ruling Awami League was killed and 15 others were injured on Sunday in a factional clash between two rival groups over establishing supremacy at Gatti union of Saltha upazila, reports UNB.

The dead is identified as Chharo Matobbar, 32, son of Swadhin Matobbar of Laxandia village and vice-president of Awami League Saltha unit.

Additional police superintendent of Nagarkanda FM Mahiuddin said some supporters of two groups – one is incumbent UP Chairman Habibur Rahman and another is local AL leader Hafizul Matubbar – clashed with each other with local arms.

The clash left Soro Matobbar dead on the spot, he said.

Later, police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, he added.