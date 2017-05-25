AL ‘intruders’ to get no membership renewal : Quader

DHAKA : Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said their party will not renew the membership of those ‘intruded’ into it from other parties, reports UNB.

“All will have to remain aware to keep our campaign for collection of new members and renewal of old membership out of any controversy,” he told his party colleagues.

The AL general secretary also directed the ruling party leaders to check thoroughly during the collection of new members to prevent the entry of ‘parasites’ into the party.

Quader, also the Rood Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the remarks while handing over the member-collection forms to Awami League’s district-level leaders at the party presidents’ Dhanmondi office.

On May 20, AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the campaign by renewing her party membership at a meeting at Ganobhaban. The party district unit leaders will now carry on the programme across the country.

About the use of EVM in the next polls, Quader said, “It’s our very rational and strong demand for the EVM use in the election. We don’t want to remain ‘analogue’ in this digital age. We’ll place our strong logic and demand to the Election Commission (regarding the use of EVM).”

As his attention was drawn to BNP’s allegation that the government wants to control the judiciary, he said it is BNP which had tried to grasp the judiciary when it was in power.

Quader also alleged that BNP destroyed the democratic and constitutional institutions with politicisation during its rule.

Asked why BNP was not given permission for holding a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, the AL general secretary said, the party men used to engage in fight and scuffle in front of their central leaders. “They don’t believe themselves, and even call each other as the government’s agent.”