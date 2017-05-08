AL infighting leaves 2 dead in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI : Two people were killed and 25 others injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League at Bashgari in Raipura upazila on Monday, reports UNB.

Azharul Isalm, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station, said two AL leaders-Sirajul Islam, also chairman of Bashgari union parishad, and Sahed Sarkar, a former chairman-had long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area.

As a sequel to the enmity, their supporters equipped with arms and weapons attacked each other around 12 noon, triggering a clash.

A chase and counter-chase took place amid gunshots during the melee, leaving two people-Joynal, 22, and Arash Ali, 25 — dead on the spot and 25 others injured, including 17 with bullets. Two houses were also torched and 17 others vandalised during the clash, said police.

On information, a team of police, including assistant superintendent of police Billal Hossain, went to the spot and brought the situation under control around 4 pm. The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital. A tense situation was prevailing in the area following the incident.