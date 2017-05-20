AL begins member collection campaign

DHAKA, – The ruling Awami League today started its member collection campaign and renewal of old memberships at an extended meeting of the party in the city, reports BSS.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme by renewing her party membership in the meeting at the Ganabhaban this morning.

An existing party member can renew his or her membership paying a subscription of Taka 20 only.

Sheikh Hasina renewed her membership paying a subscription of Taka 500. Party General Secretary Obaidul Quader also renewed his membership on the occasion.

“Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader have renewed their memberships. Later, district unit leaders will carry on the programme across the country,” AL Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap told BSS.

Dhaka University Professor of Film, Television and Photography AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan and Barrister Farzana Begum got new membership of the party today.

Inaugurating the programme, Sheikh Hasina called upon the leaders and workers to build the party as a strong organization by accelerating the campaign of collecting new members.

Quader urged the party men to make the party a modernized, well-organized and united one to compete in the next general election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to clinch victory.

“Behave well with countrymen. Make the development of the incumbent government meaningful,” he advised.

According to the Awami League constitution, membership should be renewed in every three years by giving subscription. The AL conducted its last campaign for collecting new members in 2010.