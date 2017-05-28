Akhtaruzzaman flyover to be opened by 10 Ramadan

CHITTAGONG : The much-awaited 5.2-kilometre long Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover in the port city is expected to be opened to traffic by 10 Ramadan, reports BSS.

The decision was taken at a meeting with Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Abdus Salam in the chair at his office on Saturday.

Representatives of construction firm Max Renkan JV were also present at the meeting.

CDA sources said the flyover would be opened on an experimental basis for traffic to reduce traffic jam during the holy month of Ramadan.

Project Director (PD) Mahfuzur Rahman said the CDA has given one week time frame to the construction firm and the company agreed with the CDA proposal to complete the construction work within 10 Ramadan.

A total of 98 percent work of the longest flyover in the second largest city and country’s commercial capital Chittagong has been completed till Sunday, said PD Mahfuzur Rahman.

The finishing works, including setting up of electric poles, on the flyover is at its peak, he added. Besides, the construction work of three loops at a cost of Taka 235 crore is also going on in full swing, he added.

The city’s first Bahaddarhat flyover will connect Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar flyover which will immensely ease huge traffic congestion in the busiest areas of the city, he added.

On the other hand, the renovations work of two-kilometre long damaged roads has started in addition to opening of the flyover to the traffic nearly half a year ahead of the schedule.

The first segment begins from Bahaddarhat point to Sholoshahar Gate Number-2, the second one from Sholoshahar Gate Number-2 to GEC intersection and the 3rd one from GEC intersection to WASA intersection.

Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) is implementing the huge flyover project at a cost of Taka 697 crore. The Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar flyover has been named after late prominent Awami League leader Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, the former Industry and Commerce Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League.