Afghan official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack

At least 18 people, mostly civilians, were killed Saturday when a suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of provincial security forces in eastern Afghanistan, an Interior Ministry official said, reports UNB.

Najib Danish, the ministry’s deputy spokesman, said the target of the bomber was a group of guards providing security for U.S. forces in Khost province, but most of the victims in the attack were civilians. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a media statement. Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces since announcing their spring offensive last month. The security forces were attacked near the province’s main bus station, said Danish. “Six other civilians including two small children were wounded in the attack,” he said.