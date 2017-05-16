Admission Fair for Summer 2017 begins at EU

The Admission Open House (Fair) for Summer 2017 Semester of Eastern University (EU) started at the university premises on Tuesday, a press release said. Mohammed Ali Azzam, Member of BoT & Chairman of Admission Committee, EU inaugurated this Program in presence of Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab, Vice Chancellor; Treasurer; Deans; Registrar; Advisor; Chairpersons; Director, Admission; Teachers; Officials and Students of EU.

The Admission Open House will continue from May 16 to 19, 2017 from 09:00 am to 6:00 pm every day. Students seeking admission in Summer Semester 2017 will enjoy 20% discount on admission fee and 10%-100% discount on tuition fee for meritorious students. Attractive gift will be given during the event. In this Admission Open House students will get valuable information & advice of different career plan from experienced faculty members of EU and Career counselor. During the fair, admission test of bachelor programs will be held on every day. Direct admission opportunity for combined CGPA 7 and above.