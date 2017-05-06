ADB to continue working for more vibrant, inclusive and sustainable region

YOKOHAMA (JAPAN) : Underscoring the need for more investments in infrastructure to support continued growth in Asia and the Pacific and combat climate change, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Saturday vowed that the ADB would continue to work together with its partners to build a more vibrant, inclusive and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, reports UNB.

“Today, we begin a new chapter in the history of ADB and the region. Building on our achievements of the past 50 years, ADB will continue to work together with our partners to build a more vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific. I ask for your continued support,” said the ADB President during the formal inauguration of the 50th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of ADB held at the Pacifico Yokohama Conference Center yesterday morning.

Crown Prince of Japan Kotaishi Naruhito Shinno spoke at the inaugural session as the Guest of Honour while Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Japan Taro Aso also spoke.

The ADB President said Investment in infrastructure would remain a priority for ADB as the bank prepares a new long-term ‘Strategy 2030’ to respond to rapid regional changes.

Nakao said, “While the region has done remarkably well, we can’t be complacent. Several challenges remain and new ones have emerged in Asia. About 330 million people still live in absolute poverty on less than $1.90 a day,”he added.

Noting that implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the climate actions agreed at COP21 in 2015 are collective priorities for the Asian economies, the ADB President said, “We also face new challenges from urbanization, aging and widening inequalities,”

He also touched upon five priority areas by the Manila-based lending agency such as supporting infrastructure development through incorporating more advanced technologies, priority in the social sectors, further promoting gender equality, stepping up efforts to mobilize private resources for development and lastly priority for strategy 2030 under which reforms would continue in ADB itself.

Expressing his firm optimism about the continued robust growth in Asia, Nakao said that growth is gathering momentum in countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Nakao said ADB’s achievements over the past half century can be summarized as combining knowledge and finance, promoting good policies, and fostering regional cooperation and friendship.

He said that ADB’s future direction will be led by Strategy 2030, ADB’s new long-term strategy that will map the best ways ADB can support Asia’s growth and address development challenges including poverty, climate change, urbanization, aging, and widening inequalities.

Investment in infrastructure will be an ADB priority under Strategy 2030, including enhanced support for infrastructure projects that incorporate advanced technologies. Nakao remarked that “Asia will need $1.7 trillion per year in investments in power, transport, telecommunications, and water through 2030.”

ADB will upgrade efforts to mobilize private resources for development, including through public-private partnerships under the emerging new long-term strategy. “ADB is supporting an increasing number of private sector projects in education, health, and agriculture,” said Nakao. “Funding micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises through local banks will remain a priority.”

The ADB President added that the institution will deepen its collaboration with civil society, academia, the private sector, and local governments.

Nakao highlighted ADB’s progress in 2016. He noted that total ADB operations last year, including cofinancing and technical assistance, reached $31.7 billion. ADB’s loan and grant approvals reached a record high of $17.5 billion, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. Climate finance reached $3.7 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2015.

Cofinancing with public and private partners increased to $13.9 billion. This includes ADB’s first two cofinanced projects with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for roads in Pakistan and a natural gas project in Bangladesh.

Crown Prince of Japan Naruhito said there are three hundred million people still living in poverty in this region, and poverty reduction through sustainable and inclusive growth remains an important agenda to us.

Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso mentioned that the infrastructure needs in Asia are getting larger both in terms of quality and quantity due to the economic development.

“The Bank’s recent estimates point to huge infrastructure needs in developing Asia, amounting to 26 trillion dollars over the next 15 years. Against this backdrop, I would expect the Bank to continue to promote infrastructure development, and to further mobilize private sector financing including through PPPs,” he added.

He also said that Japan would remain firmly committed to working hard for the development of the Asia-Pacific region, in close cooperation with the Bank.

The ADB’s Annual Meeting hosts about 6,000 government officials, academics, business officers, civil society representatives, and members of the media. Held in Yokohama, Japan, under the theme “Building Together the Prosperity of Asia,” the Annual Meeting is also a celebration of ADB’s 50 years of development work in Asia and the Pacific.