ACC sues ex-IFIC bank director

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday filed a case against a former director of IFIC Bank Limited for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth, reports UNB.

ACC deputy director Sheikh Abdus Salam filed the case against Mohammad Lutfar Rahman Badal with Ramna Model Police Station in the capital, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

According to the first information report (FIR), Abdur Jabbar, a resident of Monipuri Para, Dhaka, earlier in May, 2016 submitted a complaint to the ACC chairman that former IFIC Bank director Badal was involved in share scam in capital market and amassed a huge amount of wealth illegally.

Considering the complaint, the national anti-graft body launched a probe against Badal and sent a notice asking him to submit a statement regarding his wealth and the wealth of his family members to the Commission.

Responding to the ACC notice, Badal’s wife Soma Alam Rahman submitted a wealth statement to the ACC on August 8, 2016, on behalf of him.

After scrutinising the wealth statement, the ACC found that Badal accumulated illegal wealth worth about Tk 60 crore and he also concealed wealth of Tk 2.33 lakh in his statement, the FIR said.

The case was filed under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004.