ACC seeks list of drug traders

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has asked the Department of Narcotics Control to provide a fresh list of drug traders within a month, reports UNB.

ACC chairman Iqbal Mahmood came up with the directive while addressing a discussion at Biam auditorium in the capital.

He said the Commission earlier sought a list of drug traders from the Department of Narcotics Control as corruption and drug trade are interconnected.

The department provided a list of drug traders and as per the list, the ACC launched probes against some 17 top drug traders accordingly, he said.

But, the ACC chief said, the Commission during its probes have found that the addresses of the alleged drug traders were wrong.

Criticising the role of the Narcotics Control Department, he said: “I’m surprised how the department provided such a list of drug traders to the Commission. I’m giving one month’s time to the department to submit a fresh list of drug traders to the ACC with their accurate addresses.”

Mentioning that narcotics control is out of the Commission’s jurisdiction but accumulation of illegal wealth through drug trade is a listed offence under the ACC, Mahmood said nobody can enjoy unearned income as per the country’s constitution.

So, he said, no drug trader, who earned wealth illegally, will be spared and he or she will be brought to justice.

Chaired by director general of the Narcotics Control Department Salahuddin Mahmud, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Security Services Division secretary Farid Uddin Ahmad Chowdhury and Prof Aparup Chowdhury.