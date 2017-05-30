ACC conducts abortive raids on Falu’s home for arrest

DHAKA : In a bid to arrest him in a graft case, a team of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday conducted a drive at the city house of Mosadek Ali Falu, a former BNP MP and a former adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, reports UNB.

An ACC team, led by its deputy director Benjir Ahmed, raided Falu’s Old DOHS House (Banani) from 1 pm to 1:40 pm, but he could not be arrested as the BNP leader was not there at the house, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

On May 15, 2017, ACC deputy director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Falu with Ramna Police Station in the capital for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth.

According to the first information report (FIR), the ACC during its probe found that the BNP leader amassed illegal wealth of about Tk 17.8 crore and gave false information in his wealth report submitted to the ACC earlier.

On August 31, 2016, Falu submitted his wealth statement to the national anti-graft agency mentioning his wealth worth about Tk 147 crore.

In his wealth statement, Falu claimed that he had fisheries and dairy farms worth about Tk 3.57 crore, but the ACC did not find any farm registered with the Department of Fisheries and the Department of Livestock Services, the FIR said.