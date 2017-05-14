Abducted girl rescued, 3 abductors arrested

FARIDPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-8) rescued an abducted girl and arrested three abductors in several drives from different areas in last two days, reports BSS.

The arrested are M Roich Mondol, 25, of Gouripur village under Golando upazila in Rajbari, Krishnopodo Das, 38, hailing from Mawli village under Naragoti Thana of Naril and Babu Sana, 27, of Dhania village under Patkelghata Thana of Satkhira district.

Following a Genaral Diary (GD) lodged at Nagarkanda Police Station by victim’s mother, a special team of the elite force conducted the drives in different places of the country and nabbed the culprits on May 13.

Police sources said a young girl aged about 18 get married with Roich Mondol few days ago. After a couple of days of marriage, the girl was sent to India with a gang of human traffickers by the help of her husband Roich Mondol.

RAB-8 company commander Roish Uddin told the BSS correspondent that acting on a tip-off, the special team arrested Roich Mondol on May 10 from Vobukdia Bus stand of Nagarkanda Police Station of the district.