9th wage board for journalists soon, Inu tells parliament

SANGSAD BHABAN : Information Minister Hasanul Haque Inu yesterday said the 9th wage board for journalists will be announced soon, reports BSS.

“A process for constitution of the 9th wage board for the journalists and employees working in mass media has already started with Justice Nizamul Haque as its head,” he said while replying to a supplementary raised by treasury bench Whip Shahab Uddin in the House.

The information minister said the names of representatives of the journalists and employees have been received, but the names of the representatives of the newspaper owners are yet to be got.

He said the newspaper owners are being reminded by the government to send their representative’s name. “We hope that the names of the representatives of newspaper owners would be received soon and then the 9th wage board would be constituted,” Inu said.

The information minister further said the government would take initiatives for implementing salary and allowances that the newspaper owners and journalists-employees would recommend by considering the present situation of price of essential goods.

The journalists and employees of the both print and electronic media have been staging movement demanding an immediate announcement of the 9th wage board for them.

They said the media workers have become victims of disparity due to increase of salary and allowance in different tiers of the government including public servants as well as members of the judiciary and parliament.

So, it’s necessary to raise the salary and allowances of the media workers to remove this disparity, they added.