85kg venison with 4 heads of deer seized in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT : A joint force of police and forest department, in a drive, seized 85 kilograms of venison along with four heads of deer from an orchard at Baruipara village of Rampal upazila on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

Md Saidul Islam, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans East Division, said acting on tip-off a team of police along with forest officials raided the orchard of a Mahabbat Ali of the village and seized the venison in frozen condition.

They also seized two boats and two passes to enter the Sundarbans issued in the name of Sheikh Nazrul Islam of Baruipara village and Moharaj Hawlader from Togra village in Pirojpur district.

Later, a case was filed with Bagerhat court in the afternoon against the orchard owner and two entry pass holders, added the forest official.