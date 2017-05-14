80 pc rural women, children get health services in community clinics

DHAKA :The community clinics have become an inseparable part of the health service sector in the rural Bangladesh with around 80 percent women and children receiving services in those clinics.

The pregnant women in rural areas are getting necessary medicare facilities in more than 13,000 community clinics across the country, reports UNB.

A monthly report on the clinics shows that around 60 to 70 people are taking health services in the clinics in their respective areas every day. Of them, around 75 to 80 percent are women and children.

Community Health Care Provider Uzzal Kumar of Boraigram Upazila Sadar Community Clinic in Natore said the poor people at the grassroots level are now getting proper treatment as the Awami League government established the clinics.

He said a total of 1,255 people took health services in the month of January in his clinic. Of them, 964 are female and the rest are male.

In April, a total of 1004 rural people received health services. Of them, 753 are women and 251 are men, he added.

Health Care Provider of Kushumbhi Community Clinic of Tarash upazila in Sirajganj Mittan Kumar Shaha said a total of 1,329 poor people received health services from his clinics in April. Of them, 798 are women, 42 children, 28 pregnant women and 443 are male.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim said, “The community clinic project is an important outcome of visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The BNP-Jamaat alliance government had shut down the community clinics as part of their politics of vengeance.”

“After assuming office, the Awami League government reopened the community clinics. Now the community clinics have become a role model for healthcare services in the world,” he said.

He added that community clinics have become inseparable part of country’s health service sector.

Nasim said services for pregnant mothers, including healthcare at the time of child birth, are now available at over 900 community clinics.

Around 80 to 90 lakh people of the grassroots level are taking the health services every month, the minister added.

According to the project sources, there are 13,236 community clinics in the country. Now, 80 to 90 percent rural people are receiving treatment facilities in the community clinics.

The community clinic project sources said in 2010, the number of service recipients was 2.36 crore while 3.72 crore people received healthcare services in 2011, 7.22 crore in 2012, 9.85 crore in 2013 and 10 crore in 2014.

A survey conducted by National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) showed that 98 percent people are satisfied with healthcare services of community clinics.