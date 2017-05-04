80.35 pc pass SSC, equivalent exams

DHAKA : The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations were published across the country on Thursday, showing 80.35 pass percentage, which is 7.94 pc lower than that of the previous year, reports UNB.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid announced the results at a press briefing at the Secretariat at 12:30 pm.

This year, a total of students, 14,31,722, out of 17,81,932, came out successful in the SSC and its equivalent examinations, Nahid said.

The pass rate has, however, declined to 80.35 percent from the previous year’s 88.29 percent.

The total number of GPA-5 achievers is 1,04,761 this year, which was 1,09,761 last year.

Among the successful students, 97,964 achieved the highest GPA 5 under eight general education board while 2610 under the Madrasah Education Board and 4187 under the Technical and Vocational Education Board.

Earlier, the Education Minister handed over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 10 am.

The overall pass rate of eight general education boards is 81.21 percent while that of Madrasah Board 76.20 percent and the Vocational Boardis78.69 percent.

The number of educational institutions with cent percent pass rate decreased to 2,266 from last year’s 4,734 while that of institutions with a zero success rate increased to 93 from 53 of last year.

Some 11,55,068 students under eight general education boards came out successful with 80.35 percent pass rate while 1,93,059 students under the Madrasah Board passed the examination with 76.20 percent pass rate and 83,603 students passed under the Vocational Board with 78.69 percent pass rate.

Besides, 412 students, out of 437, who appeared the SSC exam from eight overseas centres, came out successful.

Meanwhile, the pass rate in eight general Education Boards is- Dhaka Boad-86.39 percent, Rajshahi Board -90.70 percent, Comilla Board-59.03 percent, Jessore Board -80.04 percent, Chittagong Board-83.99 percent, Barisal Board-77.24 percent and Dinajpur Board-80.26 percent.

Replying to a question about the low pass rate, the minister said this year a system was adopted to evaluate the answer scripts.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2017 began across the country on February 2 and ended on March 5. A total of 1,644,130 students appeared in the examinations.