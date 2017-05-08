8 injured in plane-truck collision at LA airport

LOS ANGELES, – Eight people were injured when a commercial passenger jet collided with an airport supply truck on a taxiway on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said, reports BSS.

The collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. (2227 GMT) on the taxiway near Runway 25 Right shortly after Aeromexico Flight 642 from Mexico City landed, according to local news media the City News Service.

The supply truck was overturned by the collision with Aeromexico’s Boeing 737 passenger jet. All eight people on the truck including six men and two women were injured, said Brain Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Two females are more seriously injured while the males have lesser injuries,” he said.

There were no reports of injuries on the passenger jet that had approximately 146 passengers and crew members on board. The right wing of the jet was damaged but there was no fuel spill or fire.