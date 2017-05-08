8 Central Hospital doctors get bail over DU student death

DHAKA : A court here on Monday granted bail to eight physicians of Central Hospital in a case filed over the death of a female student of Dhaka University for ‘wrong treatment’, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Khurshid Alam passed the order when the accused surrendered to the court in the morning seeking bail.

Those granted bail are Dr Tapan Kumar Boiragi, Dr Jahanara Begum Mona, Dr Maksud Parvin, Dr Kashem Yusuf, Dr Mortuza, Dr ASM Matlubur Rahman, Dr ABM Abdullah and Dr Masuma Parvin.

Besides, hospital director MA Kashemwas freed on bail on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Afia Jahan Chaity, 20, a first year student of Zoology Department of the university, died at the Central Hospital due to wrong treatment there.

Chaity, hailing from Chapainawabganj district, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday last as she fell sick and later she was diagnosed with leukemia, but he discharge paper said, “Chaity died of dengue fever”.