750 slum people to get skill deve training in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI: Some 750 slum people will get skill development training here for involving them with various post-training income-generation activities for improving their living and livelihood condition, reports BSS.

Simultaneously, necessary measures were also taken to develop 75 small and medium entrepreneurs in the slum areas. The promotional activities will be implemented under a project titled ‘Urban Management of Internal Migration due to Climate Change (UMIMCC)’.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has started implementing the project with an estimated cost of around Taka 82.30 crore for the uplift of the climate-forced migrants.

The project intends to improve the social-economic status of those who are forced to migrate to the city area due to climate change.

Under this UMIMCC project, short and long term job oriented training and health care facilities will be provided to the ultra-poor and poor class people and infrastructure will be built in city areas for providing shelter of those people.

RCC authority revealed the information in a daylong entrepreneurship appreciation workshop styled “Demonstrating the Cefe C3 Training Methodology” in the city on Wednesday.

City Mayor Mosaddeque Hossain Bulbul addressed the inaugural session as chief guest while GFA Deputy Team Leader Lutful Kabir, Deputy Director of Department of

Social Service Rubina Yeasmin, UCEP Regional Manager Gopal Chandra Mazumder, GIZ Project Adviser Akteruzzaman Rana and its Implementation Officer Engineer Nur Islam Tusser spoke as special guest.

Mayor Bulbul mentioned that the rural poor people with their recurrent disaster exposures are migrating into urban areas. These new comers face a high employment crisis in city and with very poor-quality housing and other well-being further tapping them into a deeper urban poverty cycle.

The urban poverty is highly linked with rural disaster risks. The urbanization situation, particularly the housing situation in the city is getting more acute with every passing year.