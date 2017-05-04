70pc water to come from surface water by 2021: Mosharraf

SANGSAD BHABAN : Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority has undertaken three mega projects to ensure supply of 70 percent water from the surface water by 2021, reports BSS.

“Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka WASA has undertaken environment-friendly, sustainable and people-oriented water management plan to ensure smooth supply of water for the city dwellers,” LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said.

Replying to a question from treasury bench member Amina Ahmed, the minister informed the House that Dhaka WASA has formulated a master plan for ensuring supply of 70 percent water from surface source by 2021.

The mega projects are: Padma (Jashaldia) Water Treatment Project, Gandhabpur Water Treatment Project and Sayedabad Water Treatment Project (Phase-3).

Besides, Chittagong, Rajshahi and Khulna WASA have also undertaken separate programmes to reduce dependency on underground water, Hossain added.

He said Chittagong WASA has launched a water treatment plant named “Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant” to supply surface water among the Chittagong city dwellers. Following launching of the plant, dependency on underground water would be reduced to 20 percent from 55 percent.

The minister said three more water treatment schemes are under implementation in the port city. The projects are: Karnaphuli Water Treatment Project Phase-1, Chittagong Water Supply Development and Sanitation Project and Bhandaljuri Water Supply Project.

“Once all the three projects are implemented, the Chittagong city dwellers would be able to get 100 percent treated surface water by 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi and Khulna WASA have undertaken separate projects for supplying 100 percent treated surface water in the city. Besides, construction of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Surface Water Treatment Plant having 27 million litres capacity has alreday been completed.

Hossain said Khulna WASA has undertaken ‘Khulna Water Supply Project’ aimed at supplying 11 crore litre surface water daily. The project would be executed by June 2018.