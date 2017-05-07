7 murders HC likely to hear death reference today

DHAKA : The High Court is likely to hear the death reference and appeals of 26 death-row convicts in connection with the sensational Narayanganj seven-murder cases, reports UNB.

The death reference and petitions have been kept on the HC cause list for Thursday as items 1 and 2 for hearing at the bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Jahangir Hossain.

Earlier, on May 7, the paper books and all documents related to the Narayanganj seven-murder cases were sent to the High Court.

A court of Narayanganj on January 16 last sentenced 26 people, including three sacked Rab officials and ex-city councillor Nur Hossain, to death and nine others to different jail terms in the two cases filed over the sensational seven-murder incident.

On February 8, the High Court accepted appeals of 15 condemned convicts, including Nur Hossain and three sacked Rab-11 officials, challenging the their death penalty in the Narayanganj seven-murder cases.

On April 27, 2014, Narayanganj panel mayor Nazrul Islam, his three associates and driver were abducted from Fatullah area.

At the same time, senior lawyer at the District Judge’s Court Chandan Kumar Sarkar and his driver were also abducted on their way to the capital. Three days after their abduction, the bodies of six men, including those of Nazrul and Chandan, were recovered from the Shitalakhya River. The following day, the body of Nazrul’s car driver Jahangir was recovered from the river.