56 heirs of FFs get Indian scholarship in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI : The Assistant High Commission (HC) of India distributed cheques of Taka 13.44 lakh as scholarship of the Indian government to 56 heirs of Freedom Fighters (FFs) at a ceremony yesterday, reports BSS.

The Assistant High Commission of India organised the ceremony in association with city Muktijoddha Command for disturbing the cheques at Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) auditorium in here.

Lawmaker Fazley Hossain Badsha addressed the ceremony as the chief guest with Assistant High Commissioner of India Abhijit Chattopadhyay in the chair.

City unit commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Dr Abdul Mannan, RCCI President Md Muniruzzaman and President of Kobikunja Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik also spoke.

The chief guest distributed Indian scholarship cheques among the 56 degree level students, who are heirs of the Freedom Fighters, with Taka 24,000 each, from all eight districts in Rajshahi division.

Heirs of the Freedom Fighters, their parents, renowned personalities, academicians, professionals, socio-cultural and political leaders, civil society members, community leaders and journalists were present at the ceremony.

Lawmaker Badsha termed the Bangladesh-India relations as cordial and long-lasting saying there are more other opportunities of improving the region after the best uses of the relation.

He urged the Indian side to invest here for mutual benefit. “We have to come forward and work together for development of the region and boosting regional communications for economic prosperity”, he added.

Assistant Indian High Commissioner Abhijit Chattopadhyay told the meeting that the scholarship has been launched in 2006 for furthermore intensifying the India-Bangladesh relation.

Around Taka 15 crore were kept for the scholarship fund. Indian Government has been giving the scholarship to the heirs of poor freedom fighters from the reserved fund and this will continue.