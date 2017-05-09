More than 55 lakh destitute getting allowance, stipend

DHAKA : The government has been diversifying the social security projects gradually with more than 55 lakh disadvantaged people already under the social security programme leading to alleviation of extreme poverty in the country, reports BSS.

“Taka 3,167.88 crore has been allocated as allowances for the aged people, widows, women repressed by husbands, insolvent disabled and disabled pupils to ensure their food safety,” State Minister for Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed told BSS.

He said the government is expanding the coverage of inclusive social safety net programmes across the country to ensure food safety and alleviate extreme poverty to turn Bangladesh into a poverty and hunger-free country.

“Poverty in Bangladesh has dramatically reduced following the inclusive growth strategy under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” hel added.

According to official sources, the government is disbursing Taka 1,890 crore among 31.50 lakh people as old age allowance and each of them get Taka 500 per month and Taka 690 crore among 11.50 lakh widows or women repressed by husbands with Taka 500 each per month. Besides, 7.50 lakh insolvent disabled people are receiving allowances at Taka 600 each. The Department of Social Services (DSS) is working to bring aged, widows and the disadvantaged people under the social security programme and giving them allowances.

The department is also working to prepare a central database under the Management Information System (MIS) by the end of this year to identify all the real extreme poor under the social safety net.

The government achieved tremendous socio-economic success in the last 10 years, lessening the poverty rate by more than 15 percent. In 1997-98, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced senior citizens’ allowance with providing Taka 100 per head to some 4,03,000 beneficiaries. Their number has now increased to 31.50 lakh with the total allocation of Taka 1,890 crore, officials said. According to the DSS, the government has also been providing stipend for disabled students and some 70,000 students are getting stipend at four stages from Taka 47.88 crore allocated for them. Besides, the government has been operating programmes for bringing downtrodden section of the people, especially for the tea garden workers, transgender, humiliated section of people (Dalit) and gypsy community, to improve their livelihood.

The government’s safety net programmes provide allowances for elderly poor people, widows, divorced women, disabled and distressed women, poor pregnant women and the financially insolvent freedom fighters. Other social safety-net programmes include Open Market Sale, Vulnerable Group Development (VGD), Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF), Test Relief (TR), Food for Work and Programme for Friendly Food.

In line with the government’s initiatives, various projects under the social safety net have been undertaken to improve the living of the extreme poor people.

According to the World Bank, the government of Bangladesh implements a number of public social safety net programs to support the poor and vulnerable people.