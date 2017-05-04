5,000 illegal gas lines cut off in city

DHAKA : A mobile court on Thursday disconnected around 5,000 illegal household and organisation gas connections at Basila of Mohammadpur in the city, reports UNB.

Dhaka district administration and Titas Gas Transmission Ltd jointly carried out a mobile court, said Executive magistrate Touhid Elahi.

The mobile court conducted the drives at Basila Garden City, Aram Housing and Future Park areas and removed around 1500 feet long illegal gas pipe lines and cut off the illegal gas connections of 5,000 households and commercial organizations, Touhid added.

The mobile court also fined Tk one lakh to a commercial organisation on charge of using gas illegally for a long time.