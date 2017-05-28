50 DU students get FSIB scholarship

DHAKA : A total of 50 meritorious and financial challenged students of Faculty of Business Studies of University of Dhaka (DU) have been awarded scholarships from First Security Islami Bank (FSIB) Limited, reports UNB.

Prof. Dr. A A M S Arefin Siddique, Vice Chancellor of DU was present as Chief Guest in the program organized at Faculty of Business Studies department on Sunday.

Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Limited and Mr. Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, Brac Bank Limited were present as special guest in the program.