5 to die for killing youth after abduction in city

DHAKA : A court here on Monday sentenced five people to death and three others to life term imprisonment for killing a college student after abduction in 2006, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts-Humayun Kabir, Abul Kalam, Tariqul Islam, Ishak and Kalam-were tried in absentia. The lifers-Hashem, Badshah and Raza- were fined Tk 1 lakh each, in default, to suffer seven years more rigorous imprisonment. According to the prosecution, Mahiuddin Mishu, a 1st years student of a private university and son of Nur Uddin, former joint secretary of the Planning Ministry, was abducted by some miscreants while going to his grandparent’s residence in the city’s Kalyanpur from Kafrul area on May 19, 2006.

Later, the kidnappers demanded Tk 60 lakh as ransom from Mishu’s father over phone. Being failed to realise the ransom money the kidnappers strangled him to death the following day.

Nur Uddin filed a case with Kafrul Police Station.

Police submitted chargesheet against 15 people on July 4, 2007.

After examining records and witnesses, Judge Ataur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 handed down the verdict and acquitted three others as allegation brought against them couldn’t be proved.