5 to die, 17 get life term for Gopalganj murder

GOPALGANJ : A court here on Thursday sentenced five people to death and 17 others to life term imprisonment for killing a man in 1999, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts are-Zakaria Sapu, Khokon Master, Shahadat, Hemayet Molla and Shahjahan.

The lifers are-Kaikobad, Muzaffar, Fayek, Pervez Shahnur, Mosharraf, Lutu Shikdar, Imarat, Hasan, Shaha Azam, Layek, Selim, Faju, Faruk, Rahman, Farman, Bayezid and Faruk (2). According to the prosecution, Shiru Mollah, 55 of Aurakandi village in Kashiani upazila was hacked to death by some miscreants over previous enmity on October 15, 1999. A case was filed with Kashiani Police Station. Police arrested the accused in different times.

Police submitted chargesheet against 37 people. After examining records and witnesses, Additional District.