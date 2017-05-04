4th medical university in Sylhet soon

DHAKA : The government has taken necessary initiatives to set up the country’s fourth medical university in Sylhet for further improvement of medical education, reports BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given approval to institute the Sylhet Medical University, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim at a meeting at the auditorium of Finance Ministry . Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Sirajul Islam told BSS that the government has decided to set up the forth medical university in Sylhet.