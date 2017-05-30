41 women & children repression prevention tribunals to be formed : Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday told Parliament that the government will soon form 41 women and children repression prevention tribunals across the country, reports UNB.

“A total of 158,869 (some 1.59 lakh) cases were pending with the country’s women and children repression prevention tribunals on March 31, 2017,” he said replying to a starred question from Awami League MP Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia (Reserved Seat-3).

Alongside the formation of new tribunals, the minister said an initiative has been taken for quick disposal of the old cases by recording deposition of witnesses through issuing summon orders against the witnesses.

A monitoring cell is now working to dispose of old cases on priority basis. A case management committee was formed in each district. Besides, legal aid office was set up in each district, he said.

“To fill up vacant posts of judges and create new posts for appointment of more judges is now under active consideration of the government,” he added.

Besides, a move has been taken to dispose of the cases through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), the minister noted.