40 ‘drug traders’ held in city

DHAKA : Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) during a special drive from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning arrested 40 people from different places of the capital city, reports UNB.

The arrests were made as they were allegedly involved in drug trading, said a DMP press release published on its website yesterday morning. Police also seized 3,877 pieces of contraband pills Yaba, 800 grams of cannabis, 425 grams of heroin, 11 bottles of Phensidyland 40 pieces of illegal injections from their possession.